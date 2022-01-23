Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 749 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

