Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

