NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,730,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 3.6% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,139,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.31.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

