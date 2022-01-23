NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,613 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.24% of NIKE worth $546,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.31.

NKE stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.