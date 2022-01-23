Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.75

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 31979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

