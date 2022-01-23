NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get NICE alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.67.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.