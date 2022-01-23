NFTX One Day Volume Tops $998,468.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $72.55 or 0.00202733 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $29.57 million and $998,468.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

