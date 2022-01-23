NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NextPlay Technologies stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextPlay Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 566.50%. Equities research analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextPlay Technologies (NXTP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.