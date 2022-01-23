Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 1,835,600.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Newtek Business Services worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,995,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newtek Business Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.12. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 81.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

