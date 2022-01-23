New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,288 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of CNB Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CNB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.