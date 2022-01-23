New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

NYSE HLX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.