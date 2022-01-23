New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $320,000 Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DYN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

