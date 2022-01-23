New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $278,000 Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verastem were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verastem by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 2,501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 378,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,173 shares of company stock valued at $68,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

VSTM stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

