New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Chimerix worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 395,565 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,040,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 122,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chimerix by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 322,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chimerix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $478.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

