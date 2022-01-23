New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Willdan Group worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $393.35 million, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

