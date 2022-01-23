New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,061. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.