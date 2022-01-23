New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.
Several research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,061. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
