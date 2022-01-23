New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 142,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 279,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 87.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Concept Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

