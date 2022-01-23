Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $497.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $694.00 to $497.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.42.

NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.76. Netflix has a 12 month low of $379.99 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

