Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $565.42.

Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $379.99 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

