Netflix, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.76. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

