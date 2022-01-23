NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $811.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after buying an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 441,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

