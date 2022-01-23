Needham & Company LLC Cuts VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $20.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VZIO. Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $93,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 946,120 shares of company stock worth $19,353,082 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

