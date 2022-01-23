National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 419,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

