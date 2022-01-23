National Bankshares Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$45.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.89.

Shares of CAE opened at C$30.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.91. CAE has a 12-month low of C$27.72 and a 12-month high of C$42.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

