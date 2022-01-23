Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$10.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce earnings of ($10.98) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($13.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($8.78). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($23.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($60.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($65.67) to ($53.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($32.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.05) to ($27.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($22.81) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NBR stock traded down $5.15 on Friday, hitting $99.01. The company had a trading volume of 137,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,152. The firm has a market cap of $815.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $133.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

