Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Comerica by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

