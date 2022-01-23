Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

