Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 82.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 64.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

