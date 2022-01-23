Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 93 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.