MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 3.2% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.14. 143,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,274,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

