M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 327,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.11. 2,660,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

