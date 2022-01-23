MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.86. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.99.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

