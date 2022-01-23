Morgan Stanley Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DPW. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($85.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.45 ($75.51).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €52.47 ($59.63) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.31. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

