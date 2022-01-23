Morgan Stanley Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $90.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

AEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 15.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 7.0% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

