Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

