MoonSwap Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $25,936.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00308747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000745 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003793 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,914,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,894,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.