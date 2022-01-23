Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $10.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Mogo alerts:

NASDAQ:MOGO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. 1,096,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,070. The firm has a market cap of $166.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mogo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mogo by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mogo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mogo by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Mogo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.