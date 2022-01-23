Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.47.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day moving average of $319.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,000 shares of company stock worth $111,838,180. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

