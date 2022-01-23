Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 78,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

