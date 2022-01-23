Mizuho Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $210.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.92.

Shares of ECL opened at $195.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average of $222.90. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $194.02 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

