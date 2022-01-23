Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of McKesson worth $25,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $246.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.