Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,296 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of Whirlpool worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR opened at $201.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average of $219.86. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

