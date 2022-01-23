Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,221 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $28,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $483.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

