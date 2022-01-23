Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 21,801 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Hormel Foods worth $29,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

