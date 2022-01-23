Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $26.95 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,021 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.20% of Citrix Systems worth $26,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 24.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,486 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 366.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,436 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 27.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,118 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $2,153,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

