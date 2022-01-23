Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38,872 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Twitter worth $24,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $790,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

TWTR stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

