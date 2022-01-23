Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 4,394 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Seeyond lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

