Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86,663.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $34.98 or 0.00097091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $39.31 million and $86,663.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.24 or 0.06962166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.88 or 0.99794897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

