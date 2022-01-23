Mirrored Apple Price Hits $157.67 on Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $439,392.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $157.67 or 0.00448368 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.94 or 0.06850451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.70 or 0.99817961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 80,690 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars.

