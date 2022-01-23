Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.69) to GBX 750 ($10.23) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MIDW opened at GBX 653.20 ($8.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £579.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.54. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839.20 ($11.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 633.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 607.84.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £153,400 ($209,305.50).

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

